02132023-propertytaxes-MichaelSmith1.jpg

Senator Bo Biteman, R-Parkman, speaks during the morning session on January 18, 2023 in the Senate Chamber. Biteman is one of the legislators who has introduced legislation addressing property tax increases across the state.

 Michael S Smith

With just three weeks to go in the general session, there are still opportunities for Wyoming legislators to provide their constituents with property tax relief, but those opportunities are quickly dwindling.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.