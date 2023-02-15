With just three weeks to go in the general session, there are still opportunities for Wyoming legislators to provide their constituents with property tax relief, but those opportunities are quickly dwindling.
As of Feb. 13, there were six property tax-related bills — including four House Bills and two Senate Files — still being considered by the legislature. There were 17 bills introduced at the beginning of the session.
The six bills each offer a unique approach to a problem affecting all state property owners. Below is a quick summary of each and where they are in the legislative process.
The bill: House Bill 98 — Property tax - homeowner’s exemption
Who sponsored it? The Joint Revenue Committee
What does it do? This bill creates a homeowner’s property tax exemption of up to $50,000 per property. The exemption cannot exceed 25% of the total fair market value of a property, and qualifying residents must have lived in Wyoming for at least five years.
The change would go into effect July 1, 2023, and reduce property taxes beginning in the 2025 fiscal year. The bill would only be in effect for two years.
Sound bite: “This is a simple little bill that basically gives every residential property in Wyoming a $50,000 exemption,” Rep. Steve Harshman (R-Casper) said Feb. 6. “... Our tax rate is 6/10 of one percent … so 6/10 of a percent of that $50,000 exemption would be about a $300 reduction on the average property tax bill.”
Latest action: The House passed the bill on third reading with a 46-15-1 vote Feb. 8. It has been referred to the Senate Revenue committee.
How did Park County’s legislators vote? Reps. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody), Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) and John Winter (R-Thermopolis) all voted for the bill on third reading.
The bill: House Bill 99 — Property tax refund program
Who sponsored it? The Joint Revenue Committee
What does it do? This bill amends the qualifications for the state’s property tax refund program.
The legislation increases the refund limit from 50% to 90% of the applicant’s prior year’s property tax. In addition, the income limitation for the program has increased from 75% of the median gross household income to 125%.
With these changes, the number of refunds offered through the program is expected to increase by 15%, according to the Legislative Service Office.
Sound bite: “This is a program that’s already in existence and already being administered,” Rep. Ember Oakley (R-Riverton) said Jan. 31. “Of course, there will be an increase in the number of applications that qualify, but that’s the whole point: We’re trying to reach a few more people with some property tax relief.”
Latest action: The House passed the bill on third reading with a unanimous vote Feb. 2. It has been referred to the Senate Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources committee.
How did Park County’s legislators vote? All Park County representatives voted for the bill on third reading.
The bill: House Bill 100 — Acquisition value study
Who sponsored it? Rep. Mark Jennings (R-Sheridan)
What does it do? This bill commissions a study on the changes necessary to convert the property tax system from the current market value to a new acquisition-based model. This new system would base property taxes entirely on the last sale price, or acquisition value, of a property, which advocates say would limit steep year-to-year increases in taxes.
Sound bite: “I’m almost never in favor of a study bill, but the property taxes we have had over the last two to three years have caused an awful lot of consternation across our state,” Jennings said Feb. 2 “… This is a bill about reform. It’s not actually making the reform, but it’s asking what it would take to make the reform possible.”
Latest action: The House passed the bill on third reading with a 58-2-2 vote Feb. 6. On Feb. 9, the bill received unanimous approval from the Senate Revenue Committee.
How did Park County’s legislators vote? All Park County representatives voted for the bill on third reading.
The bill: House Bill 121 — Property tax deferral amendments
Who sponsored it? Rep. Martha Lawley (R-Worland)
What does it do? This bill amends the state property tax deferral program, which allows counties to transfer a portion of the property taxes owed by qualifying residents into liens on those homeowners’ properties. That debt is paid off at a later date — such as when the owners sell their home.
The legislation introduces a number of structural changes to the program, including rehousing it under the Wyoming Department of Revenue and making changes that allow residents in all Wyoming counties to qualify for the program.
Sound bite: “This statute has been on the books for many years, but is rarely used,” Lawley said Jan. 31. “Right now only one county (Teton) actually uses this property tax relief, and it’s the only county that qualifies for this relief. So if your constituents don’t live in Teton County, they can’t access this relief. It’s just that simple.”
Latest action: The House passed the bill on third reading with a 42-20 vote Feb. 2. It has been referred to the Senate Revenue committee.
How did Park County’s legislators vote? Winter voted against the bill on third reading in the House, while Newsome and Rodriguez-Williams voted for it.
The bill: Senate File 136 — Property tax relief -- assessment rate reduction
Who sponsored it? Sen. Bo Biteman (R-Ranchester)
What does it do? This bill decreases the property tax assessment rate for the “all other property” class — which includes all residential, agricultural and commercial properties — from 9.5% to 7.5%, beginning Jan. 1, 2024, and reduces property taxes beginning in fiscal year 2025.
Sound bite: “We’re sitting on a $1.6 billion surplus,” Biteman said Jan. 25. “We have taken in more money than we need to fund our government. That is the people’s money, and a lot of that money came through property taxes. Hence the need for this bill. Those dollars need to go back to the people.”
Latest action: The Senate passed the bill on third reading with an 18-12-1 vote Jan. 30. It is currently awaiting introduction in the House.
How did Park County’s legislators vote? Sen. Tim French (R-Powell) voted for the bill on third reading.
The bill: Senate Joint Resolution 3 — Property tax exemption for the elderly and infirm
Who sponsored it? Sen. Dan Dockstader (R-Afton)
What does it do? This resolution is a proposed constitutional amendment that would institute a homeowner’s property tax exemption for the elderly and infirm. Such an amendment would need to be approved by the voters of Wyoming in the next election.
Sound bite: “This bill addresses people whose incomes are not changing, especially the senior citizens,” Dockstader said Jan. 24. “The only thing that is changing for them is the skyrocketing inflation.”
Latest action: The Senate passed the bill on third reading with a 21-10 vote Jan. 26. It has been referred to the House Revenue committee.
How did Park County’s legislators vote? French voted against the bill on third reading.
