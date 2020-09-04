A Nebraska man must spend 60 days in jail after he was caught speeding down Sheridan Avenue at 88 mph in June.
Ricardo Rosas, 21, has pleaded guilty to reckless endangering, driving under the influence of alcohol – his second offense in 10 years – and possessing an invalid driver’s license. He was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Bruce Waters on Aug. 17.
At 1:15 a.m. on June 21, while parked in the Rocky Mountain Discount Sports parking lot, Cody police officer Eric Wright said he heard the sound of a loud motor emanating from the area.
A glance to the south revealed Rosas traveling in a blue truck at an extremely high speed, eastbound down Sheridan.
“I immediately pulled out (behind) the vehicle and pursued the vehicle,” Wright said in the affidavit.
Wright utilized his radar and found Rosas was travelling more than 53 mph above the speed limit.
Once cresting the East Sheridan hill, Wright could see Rosas swerving in the 3300 block of Sheridan.
“I believe the driver was having trouble negotiating the small ‘S’ curve in the road,” Wright wrote.
Shortly after, Rosas turned north onto 35th Street and pulled over to the side of the road.
Wright approached the vehicle with his handgun drawn, but Rosas complied with all commands and surrendered immediately into arrest.
Rosas was in disbelief when Wright told him he was traveling at the clocked speed, but he did admit to going faster than 70 mph.
He also said he was staying at the Legacy Inn but could not tell Wright where that was.
Rosas told Wright he was coming from the Silver Dollar Bar. In later conversations with bar staff, it was reported Rosas had been kicked out of the bar after vomiting twice on the floor of the bar.
A taxi ride had been arranged for him after staff refused to serve him any more alcohol.
Rosas said he had four beers at the Dollar, at which point Wright started conducting a field sobriety test on him.
Rosas failed an eye test and refused when asked to submit a portable breath test. At this point he was taken into custody.
Once at the Park County Detention Center, Rosas did consent to a breath test, but after four attempts could not give a sufficient breath sample. A blood test was then administered.
Rosas was released from jail five days after he was arrested after posting $5,000 bond.
In addition to jail time, Rosas must also pay $1,855 in fines and serve one year of unsupervised probation.
Rosas was scheduled to start serving his sentence on Tuesday.
