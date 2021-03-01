There are reasons to be hopeful the end of the pandemic could be in sight with active COVID-19 cases at their lowest mark since late summer in Park County.
There are currently 21 active confirmed cases in the county as of late Sunday night. There have been 26 deaths due to the virus in the county, but none reported since Feb. 9.
“Any pandemic ends when the virus runs out of hosts,” Park County Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin said.“I think the virus is running out of people to infect.”
There have been 2,466 confirmed cases of the virus in Park County since the pandemic began. Billin said many more were likely infected and asymptomatic as well, creating an army of antibodies community-wide.
In the last two weeks, Park County has dropped from a “high” to a “moderate” virus transmission level based on White House metrics for Wyoming.
“Things are just tremendously better,” Billin said. “Our numbers speak to our success.”
It was not long ago Park County had the second highest rate in the state behind Teton County.
But Billin is cautiously optimistic about the current numbers and stresses that people need to continue wearing face masks and social distancing.
Test positivity rate for the last two weeks has been 3.9%, indicating a sufficient amount of testing is occurring in Park County. A total of 22,566 tests have been taken in Park County, of which about 1,307 have been taken the last two weeks.
Cody Regional Hospital recently announced it will be discontinuing its COVID-19 testing at the Stampede Rodeo Grounds.
“When it’s over, it’s never over soon enough,” Billin said.
He is proud of the efforts the county has made and the fact there have been no nursing home deaths in Park County, despite there being a few infections there. Since the pandemic began, nursing home deaths have claimed more than 20% of all fatalities to the virus nationally.
There were, however, three deaths at an elderly apartment complex in Powell.
“We feel for every one of those deaths, but it could’ve been so much worse,” he said.
Vaccinations
Billin estimates 8% of the county is fully vaccinated at this point. He said although he thinks those who have received the vaccine have contributed to the low rate of cases locally, he does not attribute a strong correlation.
“It’s just enough where it’s starting to make a difference,” he said.
Billin said he has been pleased with the turnout for vaccine clinics so far. A recent clinic at the Cody Auditorium took place with blizzard conditions outdoors, but that didn’t stop attendees.
“We saw elderly people in their walkers and wheelchairs struggling through the snow to come get vaccinated,” Billin said. “We think that’s a great attitude. The whole county doesn’t share that attitude.”
Some clinics in Powell have been less well-attended, Billin said.
Not out of the woods
Billin said when it comes to the pandemic being over, it’s not over until it’s truly over.
“It’s hard to know it in real time when it’s happening,” he said. “We are always better exercising an abundance of caution rather than being cavalier.”
He said health order variances are intended for counties that are performing better than the state average for cases. Billin said Park County is about average to slightly worse than average for cases right now and he has no plans to submit any requests to State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist anytime soon, comparing the county to a partially covered leaking vessel.
“Half the counties in the state are doing better than we are right now,” Billin said. “You just can’t be too quick to get rid of whatever we’re doing.
“We haven’t fixed the leak yet and I see masks as our bailing bucket right now.”
Also, reproduction for the virus is up slightly, locally and statewide, although still at a relatively low rate.
Billin said he has no regrets about any of the face mask orders that have been initiated, and finds wearing a mask “not tyranny.”
“These people who are crying ‘tyranny,’ they have no idea,” he said. “Move to Cuba and then you’ll find out what tyranny is.”
Despite other states dropping their face mask mandates, Billin said Wyoming must make such a decision based on its own demographics and rate of the virus based on White House guidelines.
“It’ll have nothing to do with what any other state did,” Billin said. “Being tired of it is not an endpoint for this. We were tired of this a year ago.”
