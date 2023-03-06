Interactive online maps being developed by the Park County Archives will merge history and geography to offer a unique learning experience for Big Horn Basin residents later this year.
The project utilizes geographic information systems technology to map out key historic landmarks in the county, said Brian Beauvais, Park County Archives curator. A simple click on the map will reveal a wealth of information and photos about these historic places from the county’s archives.
Beauvais showed off the draft versions of a dozen of these interactive maps to the Park County commissioners during their Feb. 21 meeting. One showcases historic houses in the county, while another is dedicated to the history of mining. A third map displays early photography from geologist Thomas Jaggar — who visited the area in 1893 — while a fourth catalogs the county’s many historic bridges.
The goal of each map, Beauvais said, is to make history come alive in a fun and interactive way, and to create an ever-growing interactive repository of the county’s history.
“It just adds another way for people to discover information in the archives, so it takes less of our time to help people find information,” he said. “They can just do it themselves in a fun, interactive way from the comfort of their own computer.”
Park County Planning and Zoning Director Joy Hill said the interactive maps were a valuable educational tool — both for the general public and county departments.
“You’re cataloging the history of the county and putting it out there for public consumption,” she said. “But also, this type of information is critical for our land use plan work. It’s also important to other entities and other offices. For example, when we’re doing hazard management planning, we want to know what historical places of importance could be at risk if we have a fire. So that’s just a couple of different ways that you can apply this data.”
Hill further noted that community members could contribute their own information to the project and help build the online database.
“This is a tool where people can provide information, too,” she said. “So if we’re missing something, they can actually submit information, and we’ll review it.”
Beauvais said he expected the maps to become available on the Park County Archives website within a few months. Even after the maps launch online for the general public, the database will continually grow and evolve, he said.
“We have plenty of photos in the archives and plenty of information,” Beauvais said. “We just need time to get all this stuff up here in a coherent manner.”
Additional maps that Beauvais wants to develop include a map of the Heart Mountain Relocation Center, a map of historical downtown Meeteetse and a map on the history of irrigation and agriculture in the county.
Wapiti resident Brian Clarkson, who assisted Beauvais in developing the online mapping tool, said the technology’s possibilities are endless.
“The only limitation is your imagination,” he said. “We can do all kinds of different things.”
