No investigation will take place into State Rep. Dan Zwonitzer (R-Cheyenne) after allegations surfaced that he had moved to a new home outside his current House District 43. State legislatures took a vote about whether to convene a special committee to investigate claims about Zwonitzer’s residency, with the measure failing to pass on Tuesday.
Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) was one of 24 who voted for the investigation and issued a statement on the matter mid-day Tuesday.
“I believe in due process. I am also concerned about how this complaint looks to the public and the ethical concerns it is raises among our Wyoming citizens,” Rodriguez-Williams posted on Facebook prior to the vote. “This matter needs to be investigated with judiciousness and urgency and as much transparency as possible. The outcome will reflect on all of us serving the people of Wyoming.”
Rodriguez-Williams was one of a number of local legislators to vote for the investigation, along with Rep. John Winter (R-Thermopolis) and Rep. Dan Laursen (R-Powell).
Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody) voted against an investigation as part of the 36-vote majority.
“I voted no because I did my research by talking directly with Rep Zwonitzer, LSO (legislative service office) and other parties with information,” Newsome said in an email.
The vote came after leaders within the Wyoming Republican Party sought an investigation into Zwonitzer’s residency after a state committee in January. Zwonitzer said he does spend “significant time” outside his district on the east side of Cheyenne but continued renting a property in his district.
Martin Kimmet, chairman of Park County Republican Party, said during a past interview he believed Zwonitzer needed to be investigated.
WyoFile reported that Zwonitzer characterized the state party’s central committee’s accusations against him as “a political hit.”
Zwonitzer was served with a lawsuit filed by three Republican precinct committee people from his district on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.