Kanye West has put up for sale seven of his commercial properties off Big Horn Avenue for more than $3.2 million.
The parcels housed or were associated with his Yeezy brand that performs some of its operations in Cody.
Most noticeably, the structure popularly referred to as the “Yeezy tent,” the most visible focal point of his local activities, along with the land it sits on, is being sold on the 3.76 acre parcel for $1.3 million. In addition to the 6,000 square foot “heated tension fabric building,” a 4,800 square foot prefabricated metal building is also being sold that already existed on the property prior to his October 2019 purchase from Mountain Construction.
West told city staff at that time the tent was intended to be a temporary storage structure that would not be up for longer than six months, but the City of Cody Planning and Zoning Commission later gave West an extension in 2020 that will expire Nov. 15.
A 2-acre commercial property with a 6,900 square foot building on it is being sold for $739,000. This building on Big Horn Avenue has five bedrooms in the basement and five more multi-purpose rooms on the main floor with laundry and a full kitchen.
West is also selling four vacant lots he purchased around that time on 33rd and Stone streets. Three of these properties are being sold for $138,000 each, another is listed at $200,000, and a fourth lot directly facing Big Horn with full utilities is being sold for $549,000.
All of these properties are registered under West’s Psalm Cody Commercial LLC.
The sales raise questions about West’s long term intentions regarding his personal and professional life in Cody. He is also subleasing property on County Road 2AB for $108,000 a year from pharmaceutical company Lannett which is leasing the property from Forward Cody.
There is no evidence available yet he is selling his 4,524 acre ranch formerly known as Monster Lake.
(2) comments
Best thing to ever happen in Cody. Bet know one saw this coming
Oh double yawn.... Anyone who believed this dude would make shoes in Cody, Wyoming needs a tight fitting strait jacket... The sychophants got conned, the rest of us ignored the whole CA show...
