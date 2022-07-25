WORLAND — Due to dry conditions and high fire danger, Stage 1 Fire Restrictions will begin July 28 on public lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management Wind River/Bighorn Basin District’s Cody, Lander and Worland field offices in Big Horn, Carbon, Fremont, Hot Springs, Natrona, Park, Sweetwater and Washakie counties. 

