The Wyoming Republican Party named Cody resident Brian Schroeder Sr. as one of the top three finalists to be the next State Superintendent of Public Instruction on Saturday.
The Party showed a strong preference for private school experience in its selections, with two of the three finalists currently employed by private educational institutions.
Schroeder is the head of school at Veritas Academy, a private Cody Christian school, a role he has held since June 2020. He has a master’s degree in professional counseling and a bachelor’s in pastoral studies, theology and speech.
Schroeder did not respond to a request for comment on being chosen as a finalist.
“The local American schoolhouse is uniquely poised to be both an extension of and support for the American home as well as an incubator for and bridge to American society,” he wrote in his application cover letter. “There is, therefore, no work on Earth more important than what we do as teachers (outside of parenting, of course), which makes the top teacher job in the state all the more critical by way of providing the necessary leadership and direction to our schools.”
Schroeder writes a column for the Enterprise, where he has spoken out against Critical Race Theory and “revisionist” telling of history. He also was a keynote speaker at an anti-vaccine mandate rally held in September in Cody.
The other two finalists are Thomas Kelly of Sheridan and Marti Halverson of Etna.
Kelly is the chair of the department of political and military science at the American Military University. Halverson is the chairman of the Lincoln County Republican Party and serves on the Lincoln County School District No. 2 Education Foundation Board.
Martin Kimmet, president of the Park County Republican Party, was one of two other committee members to cast a vote at the meeting in Douglas. He said Kelly and Halverson received votes from 75% of the members present, while Schroeder had around 72%.
“I think Schroeder will do very well if chosen for the job,” Vince Vanata, a Park County Republican Party committeeman who voted at the meeting said. “The governor is in a tough position to choose the best candidate.”
Gov. Mark Gordon will conduct interviews with the candidates on Tuesday and will make a decision by no later than the end of the weekend, Kimmet said.
David Northrup, a former state senator from Cody, ran but was not selected. Vanata said he received around 10% of the vote.
In 2013, Northrup voted to strip the duties of then-schools superintendent Cindy Hill. He later said he regretted that vote.
“I don’t think we should have tried to change the job,” he said in 2014 Enterprise interview. “We should have investigated the superintendent (Cindy Hill) thoroughly to check for wrongdoing and then moved from there. The electoral process would’ve taken care of the problem in two years.”
Kimmet said it was Schroeder’s patriotism and trustworthiness that set him apart from the other candidates.
“To me, trust is the major thing,” Kimmet said.
The final chosen candidate will replace former superintendent Jillian Balow, who is now the Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Kimmet would not say who he voted for but did say he voted for one Park County candidate.
The 12 candidates were each allowed to give an opening statement, before they were sequestered, and then called one-by-one back to answer the same three questions.
Each county party had three eligible voters, with each allowed to vote for up to three candidates. There were no other candidates that received more than 50% of the vote, Kimmet said.
According to state statute, the Republican State Central Committee is responsible for choosing the interim superintendent nominees because Balow was a Republican.
The process taken was similar to prior cabinet replacements such as the appointment of current Secretary of State Ed Buchanan and when Gordon was named state treasurer in 2012.
Campbell County State Committeeman Tom Lubnau sent a letter on Thursday to Frank Eathorne, chairman of the Republican Central Committee, where he called the process unconstitutional and asked the committee to perform a vote based on the population of each county’s population, much like the U.S. electoral college.
“It’s not an election it’s a selection,” Kimmet said in opposition to this request.
