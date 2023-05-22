03282023-CodyTemple-courtesy.jpg
The public hearing scheduled for this Wednesday, May 24 to consider the applications related to the Cody Wyoming Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has been cancelled.

JustAGuyInCody
Joe Whittaker

Don't let your guard down folks. They're just dipping in to their bank of $100 billion dollars to get the lawyers & PR firm singing off the same sheet of music.

