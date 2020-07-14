After sitting empty and unfinished since Lannett Company halted construction two years ago, the Cody Laboratories facility on Road 2AB seems destined for completion.
But the campus in Cody’s North Industrial Park will not serve as a production facility for generic prescription pain killers as originally intended. Instead, Kanye West plans to use the abandoned campus for production of his Yeezy clothing and shoe brands, city planner Todd Stowell wrote in a City of Cody Planning and Zoning Board agenda summary released Friday.
West is a 43-year-old Grammy-winning rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, composer, entrepreneur and fashion designer. Last year his fashion company partnered with German sportswear brand Adidas on shoes. More recently West announced a partnership with Gap, an American worldwide clothing and accessories retailer.
During the noon public meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, the seven-member P&Z board will review site plans submitted by Engineering Associates of Cody on behalf of Yeezy Apparel along with Forward Cody and Cody Labs, owners of property at 119 and 125 Road 2AB.
Before Lannett, based in Philadelphia, closed its Cody Labs subsidiary about a year ago, the company manufactured generic-brand prescription drugs on a small-scale from a former Walmart building on West Yellowstone.
Backed by the State of Wyoming’s promise of a $23 million low-interest loan, Lannett began a $50.5 million expansion project on Road 2AB the spring of 2017.
Plans were to finish the interconnected multi-building production facility by the end of 2018. But Lannett halted construction in April 2018 without completing the project. It never accepted the offered state loan.
By August 2019 Lannett had closed its Cody Labs facility on West Yellowstone and released its remaining employees. It also vacated the warehouse at 119 Road 2AB that Forward Cody designed and built for pharmaceutical chemical storage.Leased to Cody Labs, the 11,292-square-foot warehouse, opened in June 2015, was the first building on the heavy-industrial-zoned site.
The unfinished Cody Labs production complex is attached to Forward Cody’s warehouse, which is now subleased as a sample lab for Adidas Yeezy brand footwear prototypes.
Last December Groathouse Construction of Cody, representing Forward Cody, submitted a site plan application seeking city P&Z permission to redo the warehouse as an Adidas Yeezy sample lab. Lannett sublets the building for the same $108,000 per year it continues to pay Forward Cody.
Engineering Associates serves as consulting engineers and surveyors on the Yeezy Apparel manufacturing conversion.
“The site plan modifications primarily relate to removal of items that are not needed for the new use, rearranging parking and utilities, and slightly modified site grading,” Stowell’s agenda summary reads.
An extension off the front of the building originally intended for offices is no longer proposed. Instead, Yeezy offices will be inside the structure.
In November, West announced he would relocate the headquarters of his billion-dollar shoe and clothing company to West Lake, the former 4,000-acre Monster Lake Ranch south of Cody off WYO 120.
Yeezy headquarters had been in Calabasas, Calif., home to West and his wife Kim Kardashian West, an American reality star, socialite, model and businesswoman. The couple have four young children.
When West announced the move, he said he would eventually move his company’s manufacturing to the U.S.; however, he did not specify then whether he planned to manufacture his Yeezy brand in Cody.
