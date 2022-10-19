A West Park Hospital District candidate forum was largely passed over by candidates on Monday, Oct. 17.
The forum at the Park County Library, hosted by the Republican Women of Park County, was only attended by two candidates: Kelly Simone and Dr. Frank Middleton.
The remaining candidates — including incumbents Jen Talich, Peggy Rohrbach and Howard Thompson and newcomers Peter Sidor and John Ramirez — were not in attendance, although Talich and Sidor did answer a few written questions provided in a packet to forum attendees. The seven candidates are competing for three open seats on the board.
The forum’s questions, written by the Republican Women and asked by conservative podcast host David Iverson of Buffalo, were largely focused on the Covid pandemic, and specifically on whether prospective board members would support the medical freedoms of staff members who choose not to get a Covid vaccine for religious or medical reasons.
Simone, who has been attending hospital board meetings for months in the lead-up to her campaign, said she believes the board has done well in approving exemption requests from staff and said she would do the same if elected.
“I was there when they went through the mandate for health care workers, and I think the hospital board — given the circumstances and the way it came down — did a good job of granting exemptions,” Simone said. “If they had mandated vaccines with no exemptions, we would have lost at least two or three nursing staff, so they have been very judicious and diligent about granting these exemptions.”
Middleton agreed, but also questioned the concept of “a religious exemption” for the vaccination.
“Knowing the effectiveness of the vaccine, I feel pretty strongly about health care workers receiving a Covid vaccination,” Middleton said. “I’m a Christian, and I don’t think there’s anything about Christianity that would lead me to believe one should be exempt from taking a vaccine that would protect oneself, one’s family and one’s neighbor.”
When asked if they were willing to forgo federal funds tied to Covid vaccination requirements, Middleton and Simone agreed that would not be in the hospital’s best interest.
“I don’t know that I would give up federal funding if the hospital needs it to provide services,” Middleton said.
“Cody Regional Health receives about 80% of its revenue from CMS — the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services,” Simone said. “If you … decide that you’re not going to receive federal funds, you have to ask the next question, and that’s ‘Do we want an operational facility here?’”
A written question — answered by Talich, Sidor, Middleton and Simone — asked candidates whether they supported Cody Regional Health in “ignoring the benefits of Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine” in the treatment of Covid.
Talich said she felt the question was “not pertinent to the work done by the CRH board of trustees” as patient care is handled by physicians, not the board.
Sidor said, as a trustee, he would work “to empower our physicians to make medical decisions and to allow patients maximum input and freedom,” but he declined to comment on specific treatments.
The Food and Drug Administration has repeatedly cautioned against the use of both Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of Covid.
