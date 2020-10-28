GILLETTE (WNE) — The Gillette City Council will listen Tuesday to recommendations from a community chicken task force.
The group was created in September to help draft a potential ordinance that would outline the rules and restrictions if chickens were to become legalized in Gillette city limits.
The city stated at its Sept. 8 work session that city attorney Anthony Reyes would draft the ordinance based on feedback that was provided that evening and revise it with the help of the new task force.
The questions it needs to address include the number of chickens that would be allowed, licensing or fees, coop regulations and who incurs responsibility should chickens get loose or other animals break into a coop.
Those who argued for chicken ownership said that it’s basically a human right. Some view it as not just the city disallowing livestock, but government actively oppressing residents’ ability to raise their own food and provide for their families.
Opponents, however, argued that the city had a lack of space to adequately house chickens and that while chickens may provide a good learning opportunity for kids, not everybody who tries raising chickens will stick with it.
Once an ordinance is drafted and agreed upon, there are still multiple steps before it potentially goes before the City Council, where it would need three votes to pass.
