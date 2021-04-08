A raccoon broke into a substation and caused a nearly two hour power outage Thursday morning in much of Cody.
City administrator Barry Cook said power at the Glendale substation went out at 4:30 a.m. and crew responded within 20 minutes, discovering a raccoon had messed around inside the substation and causing the power outage. The raccoons action led to a vast are going dark, from around the golf course to the airport area and even Albertsons.
Cook said crews had power restored by 6:10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.