Accounting firm Seckman & Thomas gave the City of Cody’s finances a clean bill of health after completing an annual audit of the fiscal year ending June 30.
“We did receive a clean opinion again this year,” city finance officer Leslie Brumage told the city council at the Dec. 6 meeting. “[And] we’re very proud of that.”
James Seckman of Seckman & Thomas said the purpose of the audit was fourfold: to make sure the city’s financial statements aligned with U.S. accounting principles, to assess deficiencies in internal controls of the accounting system, to assess the city’s compliance with auditing requirements and to assess the city’s cash reserves.
The audit concluded that the city was clean when it came to its financial statements and had no deficiencies in its accounting system. The audit also found no instances of noncompliance with auditing requirements.
“We did not identify any deficiencies within your internal control system, so it means you guys have good checks and balances in your accounting systems,” Seckman said. “[And] we found the city to be in compliance with all of those requirements.”
When it came to cash reserves, the audit found that the city’s general fund had 16.2 months worth of cash reserves.
“We recommend having six to 12 months worth of reserves, and you’re substantially higher than that,” Seckman said. “So you have an extremely healthy general fund. The sales tax revenues and all the other state and local revenues that are being generated are more than adequate to cover your expenses.”
When it came to proprietary funds, which include funds for sanitation, water, wastewater and electric, the city’s cash reserves were healthy as well.
For sanitation, water and wastewater funds, “we’d like to see 12 to 36 months worth of cash reserves, and that’s primarily due to the amount of infrastructure you have in each one of those funds,” Seckman said.
According to the audit, the city had cash reserves of 15.8 months for sanitation funds, 19.8 months for water funds and 42.8 months for wastewater funds.
“Our assessment would be that the city is slightly low in sanitation ...,” he said, “but the 15.8 months, we’re comfortable with.”
“We would say the city’s water system and wastewater system are somewhere in their mid-lifes, so we would like to see [those cash reserves] a little bit closer to 24 months [worth of reserves] but at 19.8 months in water, the city is close, [and] in wastewater, the city is substantially higher than that 24 months recommendation,” Seckman added.
For the electric fund, the recommendation is to have six to 12 months worth of cash reserves. The audit showed the city had 8.3 months worth of cash reserves in its electric fund.
“Our assessment of the city’s reserves would be that they are adequate as of June 30,” Seckman said.
The audit also showed that all of the city’s funds are building cash reserves, and in each, there was “positive cash flow” during the fiscal year, except in the sanitation and water funds because of capital improvements projects.
According to the audit, the city currently has a long term debt of roughly $3.5 million, which was incurred from phase one and phase two of the city’s wastewater treatment facility upgrade.
“The total of one loan for phase two was about $2.6 million,” Brumage said. “So we will probably have another six or $700,000 that will be added on to that amount once we enter repayment.”
The audit report was approved unanimously by city council.
