The recent county and statewide mask mandates are coming up against strong resistance in Park County.
Many wide-sweeping bans caught fire in American history before later becoming widely accepted, such as legislation regarding seat belts, motorcycle helmets and smoking.
The local and state GOPs are opposed to masks falling into that same category, arguing against their effectiveness.
Two members of the Park County GOP, vice chair Bob Ferguson and longtime member Carol Armstrong, both agreed the coronavirus is a legitimate disease, but criticized the effectiveness of wearing masks, preferring a strong recommendation to wear them rather than a blanket order with a slim chance of enforceability.
“The idea of a mandated mask policy is essentially proven ineffective,” Ferguson said. “It’s not something that is reasonable.”
Health officials agree the COVID-19 virus is most susceptible to spreading in large gatherings when social distancing is not employed, and/or in indoor spaces.
“Countries that required face masks, testing, isolation and social distancing early in the pandemic have successfully slowed the spread of the virus,” The Mayo Clinic reported on its website.
An August study now published in The American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene found weekly increases in per-capita mortality were four times lower in places where masks were the norm or recommended by the government, compared with other regions.
“If the mask is so sure to work, why do these places mandating it still have COVID?” Armstrong questioned. “I don’t believe the mask is that effective. I don’t think they have the right to mandate it. Each of us have to be responsible.”
The standard mask for use in health-care settings is the N95 respirator with about 90% effectiveness, but these devices are not widely available for public use. According to the Centers for Disease Control, multi-layer cloth masks can block up to 50-70% of fine droplets and particles.
The CDC adds masks are primarily meant to keep the wearer from transmitting the virus to others.
“Making people wear these (cloth masks) is more of a feel-good measure,” Ferguson said.
Wyoming’s health order restrictions since the pandemic started have been proven to be some of the most lenient in the nation, and studies have shown the state has some of the lowest rates for mask wearing.
But according to John Hopkins University, Wyoming does have the 17th highest rate for testing rate per 100,000 people.
“Masks help slow the spread, but a well-funded and coordinated testing strategy is the foundation of that modern response that we know is far more effective even than mask wearing,” said Lindsay Wiley, the director of the Health Law and Policy Program at American University, in a June National Public Radio interview.
