The opening of Carter Mountain will be delayed until July 1 due to recent heavy precipitation and snowmelt, according to an announcement from the Bureau of Land Management.
“With numerous snowdrifts remaining across the road, it’s too early to open the gates,” said BLM Cody Field Manager Cade Powell. “A two-week delay in the opening will provide some time for the snow to melt and the roadbeds to dry, preventing the resource damage that occurs from attempting to drive around the drifts.”
The area is open year-round for non-motorized and non-mechanized recreation opportunities such as hiking, snowshoeing, horseback riding and skiing.
Carter Mountain closes to all motorized travel on an annual basis to limit disturbance to wildlife and big game in crucial winter ranges. The closure normally begins in November or December, depending on snow and road conditions, and runs through the middle of June. This year, by keeping the road closed a little bit longer, the BLM can avoid costly repairs to damaged roadbeds resulting from travel on saturated roads.
For more information, contact the Cody Field Office at (307) 578-5900. Follow BLMWyoming on Facebook and Twitter for any updates on the delayed opening.
