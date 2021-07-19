When high winds in June scattered limbs all over residential neighborhoods, city council member Heidi Rasmussen asked if there were a way the city could pick up the debris.
At the time, the policy was for city staff to put the branches on the nearest private property if they encountered them in the street. The property owner then had to dispose of the debris, likely taking it to the county landfill.
Soon city residents will have another option year-round.
Starting in August, residents will be able to schedule a brush and limb pickup.
The service has been restricted to November-April, but it will now be lumped in with the year-round bulk item removal service.
“With this we’ll make (brush and limb) a year-round service as well,” Cody public works director Philip Bowman said.
Residents will be charged $1.50 per month for the combined services, up from 70 cents just for bulk removal. Residents can use the service 12 times per year.
“It could be used on either large item pickup, like couches, mattresses ... or a brush and limb removal,” Bowman said. “We’ll offer that to all residential customers.”
The extra 80 cents is projected to raise roughly $53,000 to pay for the additional man hours needed to provide the service.
For brush and limb removal, Bowman said limbs could be up to 10 inches in diameter, and pile size roughly equivalent to vehicle: 4-feet high, 15-feet long and 10-feet wide.
