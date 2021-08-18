ENCORE for Cody is hosting a back to school and overstock sale 4-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the store on 2502 Mountain View Drive.
There are gently used men’s and women’s clothing, along with shoes, boots and accessories.
All proceeds benefit Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Yellowstone Behavioral Health, Park County Animal Shelter and CASA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.