The Shoshone National Forest will be introducing its first ever Travel Management Plan this summer, a document that will affect many outdoor enthusiasts and the way they recreate.
The plan will designate to the public and employees what motorized vehicles are allowed and where throughout the nearly 2.5 million acres of forest land across the Wapiti, Clarks Fork, Greybull, Wind River and Washakie ranger districts. It also has the potential to designate new roads and trails, and decommission currently existing roads and trails from motorized use, Kristie Salzmann, public affairs officer for SNF, said. The plan will address both summer and over-snow uses.
“It’s trying to meet the needs of the public, while also making sure we take into account the needs of the resources,” Salzmann said, “maintaining that backcountry character that the forest has.”
In 2005, the U.S. Forest Service enacted a plan to govern off-highway vehicles and other motor vehicle use on all national forests, requiring each national forest designate the roads, trails and areas that are open to motor vehicle use and display them on a map.
SNF did not start working on its travel plan until 2015, immediately after it finished its Forest Management Plan, which took nearly 20 years to complete.
“We promised the public we would do it following the Forest Management Plan,” Salzmann said.
SNF also lost two key employees in 2018, further slowing down the process.
“We ended up being about 18 months behind where we wanted to be,” Salzmann said. “We didn’t want to give the public a product that was not good.”
A proposed action plan was released for the project in 2015.
With the hiring of environmental coordinator Mark Foster in January, SNF speeded back up the planning process and Salzmann said SNF hopes to unveil a draft assessment document to the public in late June. Around 30 staff members have been working on the project in the Cody office alone.
Salzmann said the draft assessment will offer alternatives from the status quo that will be presented to the public, but to not expect significant changes as the large majority of the forest is wilderness and roadless, two areas where new motorized roads cannot be put. In grizzly bear conservation areas new uses cannot be added unless an existing use is removed. Roadless areas do allow for new motorized trails. Salzmann said changes will be made on a trail-by-trail basis.
“If there is a desire for a new trail or road and it’s not going to negatively affect resources we would love to be able to put that in our plan,” Salzmann said.
But any additions are budget dependent and still not guaranteed in the near future.
“This is our plan when there is funding available,” Salzmann said.
Typically, the public has 30 days to weigh on these documents, but Salzmann said this period likely will be extended due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The public’s been dealing with a lot of stuff so we’re going to give them more time,” Salzmann said.
Forest Service scientists and line officers will analyze the comments and consider possible changes to be put into a final draft.
She said there will be a series of public workshops in Cody, Lander and Dubois documenting the assessment, but the nature of what these look like will be determined by local health officials and social distancing guidelines at the time. Online public forums might also occur.
“Seeing what is available to us … and what can work with our members of the public to make sure that everyone knows where we’re headed next with travel management,” Salzmann said.
Before the public gets to lay its eyes on the plan, the document will be turned over to the Forest Service regional office in Denver for an outside review. Once the public comment period is over a final decision on the plan will be determined by Forest Supervisor Lisa Timchak in Cody.
To see the 2017 proposed action and other Travel Management Plan info, visit fs.usda.gov/detail/shoshone/home/?cid=stelprd3846526.efeweew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.