Due to the ongoing public health restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, very few local bakeries were able to celebrate National Doughnut Day on Friday.
One store that did take part in the festivities was Albertsons. The store offered sale prices on dozen boxes of donuts and scattered inflatable donuts throughout the store, including on posts and around the necks of employees.
Kyle Foulger, store director of Blair’s Market in Powell, said current health restrictions prevented his store from being able to celebrate the holiday and make single doughnut sales.
“It’s better to err on the safe side,” Foulger said.
Foulger said he is unsure if his store will be able to sell individual doughnuts after the current health order expires June 15.
He said typically, their store offers half-price dozen box sales and free doughnuts for rewards members at the store on the holiday, as well as specialty designs like “Simpsons” inspired pink doughnuts.
Food truck connoisseur Andy’s Donuts of Powell did not operate on Friday, but will be parked at Tractor Supply Company in Cody on Wednesday.
The business run by Powell youth Andy Beavers performed home delivery doughnut orders over the last few months.
“It was good for us,” Andy’s mother Erin Beavers said. “We weren’t ready to open up yet, so we just took pre-orders.”
Erin Beavers said she was unsure if they will have any belated doughnut day deals or celebrations, but will introduce some new lemonade flavors on Wednesday.
