Park County’s workforce has largely recovered from the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing restrictions, although conditions still aren’t where they were a year ago.
The county’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.7% for August, below the 5.1% rate of March.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 7.1% in July to 6.6% in August. Wyoming’s jobless rate has decreased in each of the past four months, and is currently lower than the U.S. rate of 8.4%.
In April, the county rate shot up to 9.5% as many businesses severely restricted services to follow public health orders.
Those orders have since been relaxed and Gov. Mark Gordon said last week during a press conference he was planning on changing the orders Wednesday to allow restaurants more capacity to accommodate for cooler weather that could limit outdoor seating.
It’s good news for many local businesses and workers. However, there were still more unemployed people in the county in August than there were a year ago, when the rate was just 3.2%.
To that end, the state’s workforce development centers, including the one in Cody, are available for people who need to find a job or get information on skills needed for a new job.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented effect on jobs and employment across the country,” Sen. Mike Enzi said recently when introducing federal legislation to support the centers. “Now more than ever, it’s important to ensure that folks have access to and are qualified for good-paying jobs.”
Unemployment rates decreased from July to August in almost all Wyoming counties. The largest decreases occurred in Washakie County (from 6.3% to 5.2%), Teton County (from 5.7% to 4.6%), Sweetwater County (from 8.8% to 7.8%), and Sheridan County (from 5.2% to 4.2%). Lincoln County’s unemployment rate rose slightly from 5.4% in July to 5.7% in August.
From August 2019 to August 2020, unemployment rates rose in every county. The largest increases were seen in Natrona County (from 3.7% to 9.4%), Sweetwater County (from 3.4% to 7.8%), Converse County (from 2.4% to 6.4%), and Campbell County (from 4.3% to 8.2%). The smallest increases occurred in Albany County (from 3.1% to 3.3%) and Goshen County (from 3.6% to 4.3%).
