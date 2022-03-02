A series of contentious discussions regarding the final plat of a commercial subdivision on Beacon Hill ended Feb. 15 with an agreement on both sides and final plat approval by city council.
The agreement settled a dispute that in large part revolved around a water line easement and the fire prevention plan.
“We’ve worked through all those items with the applicant, and the fire hydrant plan has been presented,” city planner Todd Stowell said.
Under the agreement, the city will have full access of the water line on owner Harold Musser’s property and be able to maintain the line. However, an agreed-to easement stops 37 feet short of the Musser’s property line which, Stowell wrote in his staff report, means no one other than Musser could connect onto that line and extend it as part of the public water system without negotiating with him.
“The applicant turned the line over to city to allow maintenance on it, so the private concerns are eliminated,” Stowell said. “The developer will put in a hydrant along Beacon Hill once there has been more development started.”
The city’s Public Works staff will also move a fire hydrant to the end of the line for optimum fire protection as outlined in Cody fire marshal Sam Wilde’s plan.
Wilde spoke with city staff and Musser after the last meeting in December ended with the matter being tabled.
“We had a real good meeting with Harold and got some things hashed out,” Wilde said earlier in the month.
Stowell said Musser asked that the city not let anyone onto the line and use water somewhere else until a review by his engineer to determine if there is sufficient capacity.
The plat approval ends a lengthy process.
There had been much discussion regarding the intended ownership, maintenance and control of the water line along the north end of the subdivision, Stowell said in staff reports.
“That issue would not need to be discussed in the context of this subdivision if it were not for the fact that the current subdivision relies on the fire hydrant on that line to meet fire hydrant spacing requirements for the subdivision,” Stowell wrote. “City staff has met with Mr. Musser and has come to an agreeable alternative that addresses the fire hydrant spacing requirement, which is sufficient for the purposes of the subdivision.”
