Wyoming’s lone congresswoman has been removed from a leadership role in the House of Representatives. U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) was ousted from her position as head of the House Republican Conference on Wednesday morning. In the role, Cheney was the third-highest ranking Republican in the House, behind minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and minority whip Steve Scalise (R-La.).
Cheney has faced criticism from GOP members around the country and within Wyoming for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump and refusing to call the 2020 election illegitimate. Cheney had been formally censured in Wyoming by the state Republican party and many local party groups, including Park County.
“If we are to succeed in stopping the radical Democrat agenda from destroying our country, these internal conflicts need to be resolved so as to not detract from the efforts of our collective team,” McCarthy wrote in a letter to the House GOP. “Having heard from so many of you in recent days, it’s clear that we need to make a change.”
Cheney has not backed away from her stance on Trump. After the vote to remove her from the leadership role, Cheney spoke to reporters in the Capitol.
“We must go forward based on truth,” she said. “We cannot both embrace the Big Lie (that the election was stolen) and embrace the Constitution. The nation needs a strong Republican Party. The nation needs a party that is based on fundamental principles of conservatism. I am committed and dedicated to ensuring that that’s how this party goes forward and I plan to lead the fight to do that.”
When asked about the possibility of Trump returning to office, Cheney said she planned to fight such an occurrence and that Trump has continued to provoke “danger” and he has a “lack of commitment” to the Constitution.
“I will do everything I can to ensure the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office,” she said.
