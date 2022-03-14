A lawsuit filed by Gunwerks against Forward Cody, Plan One Architects and Sletten Construction is slowly moving forward in court, with a few of the defending parties starting to maneuver against one another.
Gunwerks filed its lawsuit in November, alleging Forward Cody failed to follow through on a contractual agreement to provide the kind of a 43,396-square-foot building facility they had agreed upon. It added Plan One and Sletten to the lawsuit in January.
In a motion to dismiss and counter sue against Gunwerks that was filed with the court in late February, Forward Cody cast doubt on to the other parties in the case, stating that if the Gunwerks facility is substandard as alleged, Plan One and Sletten are the parties that should be responsible. It requested that the court award judgment against Sletten and/or Plan One for any monetary damages.
“If a judgment is rendered against Forward Cody as a result of the conduct or work of Sletten or Plan One, these parties are legally responsible to Forward Cody under breach of contract, breach of the duty of good faith and fair dealing or negligence claims,” the filing submitted by Kevin Kessner and Bradley Thimmesch stated.
Sletten responded to this filing on March 9 and said although they were a party on the contract to build the Gunwerks facility on Blackburn Avenue, they deny all the conclusions and allegations Forward Cody brought forth.
That same day, Forward Cody asked that the court join the parties together as a single defendant in the case. A hearing will be held on this matter next Monday at 11 a.m., as well Sletten’s motion to dismiss the case.
Gunwerks responded to Forward Cody and said it “was intricately involved in controlling and directing the design process of the project.” Sletten stated that Gunwerks was not an intended beneficiary of the project and was not privy to the contract.
Forward Cody has accused Gunwerks of under-paying on its rent by $1,744-$1,769 per month and paying its rent late by more than 10 days on numerous occasions since the lease began in July 2020. Gunwerks has denied this claim.
Forward Cody has requested for a 12-person jury on the case.
The Wyoming Business Council funded a $3 million loan and $3 million grant package to construct the manufacturing facility for the company. The 30-year state loan Gunwerks pays on the building carries 1.5% interest. The annual lease payment Gunwerks has agreed to pay Forward Cody $154,416, which is going toward the debt service with the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.