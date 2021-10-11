After a recent ownership change, staple downtown restaurant Zapatas is once again able to serve alcohol.
Tuesday night, owner Viola Tryon was granted a restaurant liquor license by the Cody City Council. The city has an unlimited number of restaurant liquor licenses it can hand out, unlike some of its other licenses.
She said people should expect most of the same menu, although she’ll be adding new food and drink specials.
One of the biggest changes will be to the restaurant’s hours.
“Starting Oct. 20, we’ll only be closed Wednesday,” she said. “We’ll be open Monday-Tuesday.”
Tryon said that decision was made after seeing so many restaurants closed on Tuesday and especially Monday.
During the summer, that led to a large scale food truck event every Monday at Geyser’s on the Terrace. With that done, now Zapatas is stepping in to fill the void. That’s a year-round change as well. Until last winter, the restaurant had closed over the winter in recent years.
“It’s going to be a year-round operation again like it should be,” she said.
