COVID-19 update: Active cases fall in Cody
- Zac Taylor
-
-
- 0
The rate of new COVID-19 cases is slowing in Park County while the vast majority of those who have tested positive have recovered as of Thursday morning.
Dr. Aaron Billin, Park County Public Health officer, reported in his morning update just two county residents had tested positive this week while eight more had recovered. There are 13 active cases in the county, with nine of those in Cody, three in Powell and one in Wapiti.
There have been 163 cases (13 of those probable) in Park County since the pandemic began, including 60 in Cody and 49 in Powell. The rate of positive tests compared to all tests taken continues to be good, with just 2.8% of those tested in Park County being positive 3.1% for Wyoming.
The trend at the state level is also improving, enough so that Monday the state public health order is being relaxed to allow for larger outdoor gatherings. Up to 1,000 people will be allowed to gather outdoors if social distancing can be maintained and outdoor venues can have up to 50% of capacity, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wednesday.
Over the past 14 days, Wyoming has averaged 30 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day, with 412 new cases confirmed since July 29. From July 12-26, Wyoming averaged 37 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day with 523 lab-confirmed cases reported. However, the state has also reported 29 residents have died after having contracted the virus, with the latest this week being an elderly man in Uinta County with preexisting conditions that put him at higher risk, Wyoming Department of Health reported.
