Rep. John Winter (R-Thermopolis) is ready to get back to legislating without a computer screen and internet connection in the way.
The 2021 Wyoming Legislative session resumed Monday and, unlike the initial session, is being held in-person in Cheyenne.
“Hopefully this session will be more normal,” said Winter, whose district includes Meeteetse. “There are so many bills coming up that need a free flow of ideas between legislators and our constituents, which can’t be accomplished via virtual means.”
The flow of new bills and files is almost over. The Legislative Services Officer’s deadline was Monday for Senate Files and Wednesday for House Bills.
Sen. Tim French (R-Powell) was trying to make that Monday noon deadline with one or more sponsored Senate Files.
The first-time senator said he’s thrilled to be able to experience something much closer to a normal session than the eight-day virtual session in early February. He sat in the Senate chamber for that session, but business was done over Zoom.
This time, only a handful of members will be working virtually.
“I’m excited to have it in person,” French said. “Most will be there in-person. That way you can, if you have a question on somebody’s bill, ask him why you’re in favor, why you like the bill, something you really can’t do on Zoom.”
He said he’ll stay in Cheyenne for the month-long session and expects to be busy. Three days a week, he’ll meet at 8 a.m. for the judiciary committee he’s a part of, and every day of the week there is a 10 a.m.-6 p.m. general session. He expects the days to be longer later in the month to try to get everything done in a shortened timeframe.
For a new member just getting his feet wet in state politics, he said it’s been a rough session.
“Its a shame it had to be split up like it was, but that’s the cards we were dealt,” French said. “It’s good for the new ones. It’s great to be in person so you can talk to people.”
Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody) also drove to Cheyenne last weekend for the session and had to prepare for an extra responsibility Monday – she was assigned as Chairman of the Whole on Monday. The Committee of the Whole is usually assembled by a move to consider bills on General File and to make amendments and recommend actions to be taken by the body.
“I hope it goes smoothly,” she said Friday, after watching an orientation meeting via Zoom.
She’s also ready for an in-person session, although there are still some differences, such as a mask mandate when talking to staff.
“I am ready to see everyone in-person,” she said. “The session will be closer to normal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.