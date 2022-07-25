Ballot
Park County deputy clerk Hans Odde shows off a ballot machine on Thursday morning to members of the public in the old county jail where the boxes are stored.

 ZAC TAYLOR

Around a dozen people – many involved for and against the proposal to hand-count ballots from the 2020 election – crowded into a room in the old jail next to the Park County Courthouse on Thursday morning for the election department’s biennial test of the voting machines.

