Abortion will be illegal in most situations in Wyoming in less than a week after Gov. Mark Gordon on Friday certified the analysis by the state attorney general that the trigger ban bill sponsored by Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) can legally go into effect.
Gordon certifies bill banning most abortions after legal review
By ZAC TAYLOR
