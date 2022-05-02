An asphalt pathway on Roberts Street could be designed in the next year and built in fiscal year 2024.
City Public Works Director Philip Bowman told city council last week that a proposal for the FY2023 budget was in discussion at the department head level to fund the design of a pathway. He said it would be similar to the one being prepared along 29th Street, and would go down the west side of the street, providing a pedestrian connection between the Trailhead and other subdivisions on the street and Big Horn Avenue.
He said it will fit in to the existing right-of-way widths.
“I believe the west side is the best side,” he said. “There’s a lot of development on the east side, slightly less developed on west side.”
Bowman said they have already put funding for the design phase in the FY23 budget.
The project has involved many agreements with subdivisions going up along Roberts.
Last summer, the City of Cody approved a couple of new developments on Roberts that included stipulations whereby the owners would pay some money toward a pathway.
Roberts Street is roughly 2,500 feet long from Big Horn Avenue to E Avenue. The pedestrian pathway would be anywhere from 8-12 feet wide.
While one of the subdivisions lies on the east side of the road, city planner Todd Stowell had told P&Z members the general consensus was to have the pathway completed on the west side of the road. He said they’ll work out a way for that subdivision to fund the pathway on the other side.
For the subdivisions the project replaces the usual requirement to provide curb and gutter along the city street. Since there is no such system on Roberts, the pathway plan was preferable in the short term.
The pathway on 29th Street is also moving ahead. At Tuesday’s planning and zoning meeting, members unanimously approved the preliminary plat for a new two-lot subdivision on the southern end of 29th Street which includes a stipulation for the developer to either construct, or pay for, a section of the pathway.
Stowell said city staff was looking at a 10-foot-wide pathway to be constructed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.