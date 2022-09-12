“In five minutes, we lost everything.”
There was nothing the Bricicaru family could do but look on helplessly on the afternoon of Aug. 21 when their home in Green Acres Mobile Home Park was engulfed in flames.
However, in the moments and days after the devastating fire, Tatiana, Jorge and their son George, 12, have been touched by the outpouring of support they’ve received from the community.
“We really appreciate the whole Cody community and are thankful to live in this town,” Tatiana said. “There is a long list of people who’ve helped us.”
The fire in the trailer, which was located in the lower section of Green Acres, started when a portable window air conditioning unit malfunctioned. Jorge’s brother, who was visiting from Mexico, was the only one inside the house at the time, but got out safely.
“We were not very far away,” Tatiana said. “We actually could see smoke from where we were, but I personally thought that our neighbors who have horses were burning dried grass.”
A few moments later a neighbor sent a text to let them know it was their home on fire, and they rushed home to find firemen busy fighting the blaze.
“A lot of people were right by our side at that moment and we really appreciate them,” Tatiana said of her neighbors. “We want to say thank you to the Green Acres community for thinking about us.”
Others in the community began reaching out that day. She said the bartenders from the Silver Dollar put together all the tips they got as a gift, and someone who had just had a garage sale brought the money over in an envelope and donated it.
“The surgical center had planned to have a party and they had this cash collected for it, but they decided not to have a party and they donated to us,” she said. “We really appreciate the help of cash or household items or even people calling us and telling us that they are thinking about us.”
Shortly after the fire, Midway Auto & RV offered the family a camper to stay in, while the Holiday Inn, where Tatiana works, provided the spot for them to hook up.
“Dean Sell and Lori and Dennis Baxter teamed up with Midway and Holiday Inn to provide a place for us,” Tatiana said.
Eastside School and Cody Middle School offered help, and Tatiana and Jorge appreciate all the people who have done things for their son.
She said Gail Nace and Tony Martoglio purchased school supplies and clothes George needed before he started seventh grade a few days after the fire. They also organized a clothing drive through the Silver Dollar.
“Our neighbors have a young boy and girl and they brought a Teddy to our son and a few cars to make him feel better,” Tatiana said. “He really appreciates the people that got him a football. He loves that ball and he keeps it on his bed.”
She also said a group of women in town bought him a new bicycle and gaming console.
Clubs and businesses have also reached out to the family including Rotary, Soroptimist, the Cody Country Snowmobile Association, El Tapatio and Rimrock Tire, among others.
“The list of names, it’s too long to mention everyone,” Tatiana said. “We have no words to describe how much we appreciate the community support.”
Slowly things are falling into place for the Bricicarus. As of early September they were just waiting on insurance money before moving in to a new home.
“We actually have everything we need for a new place except maybe just a few small items that we’ll buy as the time goes on,” she said.
For anyone who wishes to help, there is a GoFundMe at gofundme.com/f/cn6cc-please-help-this-family-rebuild.
“God bless you everybody,” Jorge said.
