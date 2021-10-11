A man found guilty for third degree sexual assault of a minor in Park County District Court recently was found guilty for breaking eight different terms of his probation.
Michael Walker, 24, has been in custody at the Park County Detention Center since April 28 with a $25,000 cash-only bond.
“Given the nature of the underlying offense, the court is concerned about that, very concerned about that,” Judge Bill Simpson said, according to transcripts from Walker’s warrant hearing in April.
In June 2020, Simpson sentenced Walker to 15 years supervised probation for making sexual advances toward an 8-9-year-old female victim. If found guilty for the probation violation, Walker could be sentenced to 12-15 years in prison.
Walker, who moved to Casper after being released from the Park County Detention Center in 2020, was found guilty during an evidentiary hearing Sept. 3 for maintaining multiple online dating profiles, failing to report for sex offender supervision and treatment meetings, failing to provide an updated address as a sex offender and ingesting alcohol and marijuana.
After the April warrant hearing, the court submitted an order upon the defendant’s request for a mental evaluation of Walker to see if he is fit to proceed or suffering a mental illness and needs to be entered into a treatment facility. It was determined Walker was fit to proceed.
A presentence investigation will take place to assist Simpson with determining Walker’s sentence. No date has been set for his sentencing yet.
(0) comments
