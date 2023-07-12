After the Cody Police Department received reports of two men fighting next to a vehicle with no tires on Heart Mountain Street at 10:45 p.m. on June 20, two Cody men were arrested.
David M. Werner, 30, was the driver of the vehicle, and Michael C. Hothan, 38, was the passenger. Werner was charged for DUI and reckless driving while Hothan was charged with a probation violation.
Werner pleaded not guilty to the charges June 23, while Hothan’s probation was revoked.
Werner is alleged to have driven his vehicle, with Hothan as his passenger, while intoxicated. He is also alleged to have struck a support wall on the west side of the 1300 block of Heart Mountain Street multiple times, the affidavit said.
“Werner drove with willful and wanton disregard for the safety of Hothan and property,” Cody Police Officer Thomas Wilshusen wrote in the affidavit. “I checked with dispatch and confirmed that Werner did not call to report his motor vehicle crash.”
Though Hothan was the passenger of the vehicle, he was arrested for a probation violation after being found with a .221% blood alcohol concentration at the scene, according to the affidavit.
He had been found guilty in March of driving while under the influence of alcohol and was put on probation, which stipulated he could not consume alcohol, the affidavit said.
Wilshusen initially responded to the scene after receiving a report of suspicious activity near the Park County Complex on Stampede Avenue, the affidavit said.
As Wilshusen drove towards the complex, he saw two tires lying on Heart Mountain Street that led him to a stopped vehicle near the pickleball courts at the Cody Rec Center, the affidavit said.
“I observed the vehicle was missing both wheels from the passenger side and had severe damage along the entire passenger side,” Wilshusen wrote in the affidavit.
Standing beside the vehicle was Werner, who told Wishusen he had been the one driving, the affidavit said.
“As I approached, I observed empty cans of beer and an opened bottle of a clear alcohol near the driver’s side door,” Wishusen said in the affidavit. “I asked Werner how much he had to drink and Werner stated ‘plenty.’”
Werner told Wilshusen he had been driving Hothan home before he hit the wall, the affidavit said.
Wilshusen said the odor of alcohol was emanating from Werner, who also had bloodshot and glassy eyes, the affidavit said.
Werner said he had “a couple of beers” and “a couple of shots” before leaving his home on Elm Avenue, the affidavit said.
“Werner then stated, unprovoked, ‘I’ll put it this way, I’m guilty as hell,’” the affidavit said.
The results of field sobriety tests “indicated a high dose of alcohol for Werner,” the affidavit said.
Werner was arrested for driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, reckless driving, failing to stop a vehicle during an accident involving property damage and the failure to maintain liability insurance.
During his arraignment in Park County Circuit Court on June 23, Werner was given a $5,000 cash or surety bond.
Werner was further ordered not to operate a vehicle without a valid license or without current registration and liability insurance.
He was also ordered not to consume alcohol or illegal controlled substances and not to be in places that sell it, according to the bond document.
Due to Hothan’s probation being revoked, his original sentence was imposed, according to charging documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.