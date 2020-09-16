Asphalt paving is complete on a $5.5 million highway improvement project south of Cody on WYO 120 S.
Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell, is the prime contractor on the 6.8-mile project.
The Cody South project is located between the WYO 120 S, U.S. 14-16-20 intersection adjacent to Yellowstone Regional Airport and milepost 74 near the snowplow turnaround south of the Park County Landfill.
“The contractor is working on signs, mailboxes, reclamation and other cleanup,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. “Guardrail will be placed on the Cody Canal and Alkali Lake bridges, as there’s been a delay in receiving some of these materials. All this work, except the chip seal and shoulder fog seal, will be completed by Oct. 31. Motorists should expect short traffic delays.”
The newly-paved highway’s chip seal and fog seal is scheduled for June 2021.
The WYO 120 project includes full reconstruction from the intersection of WYO 120 and U.S. 14-16-20 (milepost 81.21) to the south for 2,000 feet. A 5-inch asphalt pavement mill and overlay hooks into the reconstructed highway and continues to near the entrance of the Park County Landfill, and pavement leveling and a pavement overlay complete the project from just south of the landfill turnoff to milepost 74.
The contract completion date is Oct. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.