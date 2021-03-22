CHEYENNE – Last week, Gov. Mark Gordon signed a proclamation declaring March 20 as Hearty Meat Day in Wyoming. The governor encouraged Wyomingites to purchase and eat beef, lamb and other meat products on this day.
“Our Wyoming farmers and ranchers are amazing stewards of our environment. The meat they ethically produce is the best, and part of a healthy, balanced diet. It’s just downright good to eat,” Gordon said in a release. “Folks here know how important our ranching heritage is.”
Gordon’s proclamation seemed to be a response to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ “MeatOut Day” scheduled for the same day, encouraging people not to eat meat for a day in order to reduce greenhouse gases. Twenty-six Colorado counties signed “meat-in” proclamations and Nebraska’s governor released a similar response with their own statewide meat day.
“I don’t know what those folks are doing down south, but a good barbecue is a great way to enjoy a Saturday,” Gordon said.
