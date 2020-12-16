As 2020 draws to a much-anticipated close, the refrains of holiday joy won’t be filling the performance halls of the schools in Cody. Like so much in the year of COVID-19, the annual holiday celebrations that brought together families and children for caroling and the candy-cane spirit will look different, if they’re happening at all.
At Eastside School, staff have foregone full in-person programs in favor of recording pieces that music teacher Emily Andrews spliced together in a video sent out to parents.
“Each grade pairs with another and we just couldn’t figure out how to do that safely,” Andrews said.
Finding a way to safely hold a performance in the midst of a coronavirus spike is a challenge Eastside has opted to take on. Each has canceled or postponed their holiday events. In the case of Cody Middle School and Eastside, they decided to host a virtual celebration.
“With 100 [allowed], we couldn’t get all the parents in,” said Livingston music teacher Gerry Scott. “We let them decide if they wanted to do a live audience or postpone it to March and that’s what they wanted to do.”
Scott and the staff at Livingston postponed. Valley is following suit.
In Wapiti, students often would have gone into the community to go caroling. This year, their holiday activities are going to be kept within the walls of the school.
“We’re really keeping it pretty low key this year. That makes it a little difficult to get out in the community and do those things we normally do,” said Wapiti secretary Sophie Broussard. “We’re trying to be as safe as we can.”
Cody Middle School has gone entirely virtual for its performances, recording the bands and choirs in advance and sending parents a link to watch the concert.
Choir director Anissa Bree said the performances would be virtual for the safety of the students, and band director Tammy Pearson-Horner said recording the performances in advance gave them an advantage over a live performance.
“One positive aspect of recording the performance is that the final video can be edited so the songs can be placed in an aesthetically pleasing order without having to rearrange the stage,” Pearson-Horner said.
At the high school level, the combined choir and band concert had to be rearranged due to restrictions on the audience size. The groups separated for their performance and made a recording distributed through Facebook. Choir director Larry Munari said that wasn’t the only change to come to his groups’ performances.
“The other thing we usually do is go out into the community, to banks’ holiday open houses and the long-term care center,” Munari said, noting that all those events were canceled. “We have nowhere to go to get our music out into the community.”
Recordings for the virtual performances are ongoing and links are forthcoming.
