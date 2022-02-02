The state has named an extensive and wide-ranging list of possible witnesses for its prosecution of Carolyn Aune and Moshe Williams, who are each charged with first degree murder.
A total of 11 Cody police officers, three Park County Sheriff’s office employees, two state Division of Criminal Investigation agents and three Department of Family Services workers may be called. Eleven different medical professionals may also give their input on the events leading up to and immediately following the passing of 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams. She passed away on April 4, 2021, and signs of long-term physical abuse were found on her body.
Aune and Moshe Williams each are accused of causing the death of the toddler through their possible actions or lack thereof, qualifying as child abuse that caused the child’s death in spring 2021.
An 11-year-old child may be asked to testify about events that occurred between Jan. 1-March 27, 2021, along with 17 members of the general public, including Carolyn Aune’s mother-in-law and Paisleigh Williams’ biological mother.
There are also at least five Park County Detention Center inmates that could be called to testify on events and interactions they had with the defendants following their arrest. And the state may use recorded jail calls made by the defendants as evidence as well.
The day Paisleigh Williams was brought to the hospital, Carolyn Aune visited her ex-husband Brannon Aune at the detention center. A recorded video of the visit may be used during the trial.
Both defendants have requested for a delay to submit pretrial motions, which the state has not opposed. The jury trial, which the defense has requested be delayed, is currently scheduled for March 7.
Aune and Moshe Williams are still in custody at the Park County Detention Center under $1 million cash-only bonds.
