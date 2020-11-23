A petition to revoke probation has been filed against a Powell Police Department employee.
Anna Paris, 54, a community service officer with the department, has an outstanding bench warrant for her arrest after testing positive for alcohol Friday, a violation of her probation.
Paris was serving six months unsupervised probation at the time of the charge.
In October, Paris was found guilty for driving under the influence of alcohol. In addition to a $290 fine, she was also assessed a 27-day suspended jail sentence that could be imposed if found guilty for breaking her probation.
Jack Hatfield, Park County prosecuting attorney, said charges were dropped against Paris for allegedly assaulting her husband and preventing him from calling 911 before that sentencing, because Greg Paris chose not to testify against her.
In that incident occurring July 4, Greg Paris originally told officers his wife had punched him repeatedly inside their vehicle parked in Cody, after they got in a dispute over whether they should return home to Powell. He added that during the exchange, she took the phone out of his hands when he tried calling 911 and then punched him again. A witness verified this account.
The couple had a prior domestic disturbance in 2015, from which Greg Paris received multiple felony charges.
Anna Paris was scheduled for a probation hearing 1:30 p.m. Monday and Hatfield said she turned herself in Monday morning.
Paris has been a community service officer with the department since 1990.
