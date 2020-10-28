The former U.S. Sen. Al Simpson is in stable condition after suffering a minor stroke Monday night.
His son, Colin Simpson, said he had a blood clot removed from a carotid artery on his left side that most likely caused the stroke. He said his father is now back to his old self and is mentally coherent with good vitals. Al is now at the Swedish Medical Center in Denver with his wife Ann Simpson, and their daughter Sue Simpson Gallagher.
Colin said when his mother noticed a change in his father's demeanor she asked him to say his name. When he couldn't do that she immediately called Cody Regional Hospital.
"Cody Regional did a great job taking care of him," Colin said.
He was flown to Denver on Tuesday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Colin said his father is still receiving tests and is being evaluated for future risks.
