A study of the Clarks Fork Upper Shoshone River Watershed will be undertaken by the Cody and Powell/Clarks Fork conservation districts.
According to a release, the districts selected Trihydro Corp. of Laramie to complete the project, which is fully funded by the Wyoming Water Development Commission and planned for completion by November 2023.
The public is invited to attend project scoping meetings, June 1 in Cody and June 2 in Powell, to meet the consultants and learn about the project’s goals.
The project study area consists of the Shoshone River from its headwaters in Yellowstone National Park, extending downstream to the vicinity of Powell. In addition, the portion of the Clarks Fork drainage that lies within Wyoming is included.
The purpose of the study is to generate a comprehensive planning document to the conservation districts that addresses the study area’s resources and provides planning guidance for water-related issues.
The project’s specific objectives and activities include:
Completing a comprehensive evaluation and description of the study area, which will include quantifying surface water resources, riparian/upland conditions, and stream channel conditions.
Meeting with interested stakeholders to discuss their water-related issues and conduct on-site visits to consider potential solutions.
Conceptual project designs and cost estimates will be prepared for those participants, and applications for funding assistance will be provided. Site evaluations can consider a wide range of new construction or rehabilitation projects, including irrigation infrastructure such as diversions and headgates, upland water sources such as stock reservoirs, pipelines and stock tanks, wells, solar platforms and stream channel restoration efforts. There is no cost for stakeholders to participate.
Developing a Watershed Management Plan that identifies problem areas within the watershed and proposes practical economic solutions. The plan will include information about permitting requirements and funding opportunities.
The Watershed Management Plan will represent an additional opportunity for the state of Wyoming to provide benefit to the local community and the state through the completion of another in a series of watershed studies being completed throughout the state. As a direct result of the Level I watershed investigation process and the completion of the watershed management plans to date, numerous conservation districts and stakeholders have reaped the benefits of this program.
For further information or questions, email Brittany Swope, Cody Conservation District, at conservecody@gmail.com or Carmen Horne-McIntyre, Powell Clarks Fork Conservation District, at pcfcd1@gmail.com.
If you go
The public meetings about the Clarks Fork Upper Shoshone River Watershed study will be:
Wednesday, June 1, 6-8 p.m., Park County Library, Grizzly Hall
Thursday, June 2, 6-8 p.m., Northwest College, Fagerberg Building, Room 70
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.