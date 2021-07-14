The City of Cody is looking at a possible second food truck location as part of a summer pilot program to provide public spots for groups of mobile vendors.
City council is planning on discussing at an upcoming work session a resolution allowing for a pilot program to allow mobile food trucks at the Cody Lions Club Park in Beck Lake Park.
“We want to be able to talk about it at the work session,” council president Diane Ballard said.
As with the pilot program at Mentock Park, no more than three vendors would be allowed to park at any one time, with vendors allowed to park Friday-Sunday.
Vendors would be allowed to park no earlier than 9 a.m. and stay no later than 7 p.m. No overnight parking will be allowed.
Cost is $25 per day for each vendor and trucks will not be allowed to operate under this resolution if the majority of the park has been reserved for a special event or activity, unless authorized as part of that event.
The pilot program would run through the end of August.
It would be the second pilot food truck location for the summer after council members previously unanimously allowed up to three trucks to park each Friday-Sunday at Mentock Park.
It also comes amidst a wave of interest in food trucks, with crowds flocking to the weekly Monday night food truck event at Geysers on the Terrace.
