Sculptures by the late Harry Jackson will adorn the sister cities of Cody and Camaiore, Italy, where he maintained art studios.
The two works are gifts from the Harry Jackson Institute and were announced this nonth by Mark Harris, institute president, who said Cody and Camaiore became sister cities in 2017.
Cody will receive the 6-foot-tall bronze sculpture of “Sor Capanna”, currently on display near the City Park band shell, he said, and a monument-size sculpture of “Sacajawea” will be given to Camaiore. While both pieces are currently on loan to the respective cities, the institute will convert the loan to a permanent gift to the people of each city.
“Jackson kept studios in Cody and Camaiore, and we believe Harry would be excited by the idea of connecting the two cities he loved in this way,” Harris said in a press release. “It is our hope that placing a sculpture of an iconic American Indian in Camaiore and an equally beloved hero of the people of Rome in Cody will bring the people and cultures of both cities closer together.”
A Roman street singer and poet, Sor Capanna was a hero to the poor people of Trastevere, Italy. He sang about his people and their history until his death in 1923.
“Naturally, the Establishment hated him,” Jackson wrote in a narrative about the life-sized bronze he was commissioned to do in 1961. “He spent most of his life in and out of jail.”
Referencing the man who was both an outlaw and a poet who sang his own verses, Jackson likened the Roman as artist and cowboy, for whom “goin’ to jail is just one of the hazards of goin’ to town.”
Sacagawea was the Shoshone woman famous for safely leading explorers Lewis and Clark across the Rocky Mountain wilderness during their trek to the Pacific Ocean from 1804 to 1806. Jackson created the sculpture as a tribute to courage, hoping it would be “as straight and simple as falling rock, and an everlasting honor to the souls of Sacajawea, the Shoshone, and all High Plains Indians.”
Jackson painted his sculptures rather than applying the more common bronze patina. By doing so, he achieved more movement in his works, like in this sculpture where the stripes on Sacajawea’s blanket create a realistic look of folded cloth.
Jackson, 1924-2011, was a prominent sculptor and painter, represented in collections across the world, Harris said. Former President Ronald Reagan kept three Jackson bronzes at the White House, and Jackson’s pieces are in the collections of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, the National Museum of the Marine Corps and the Smithsonian American Art Museum and also in the private collections of the House of Saud, Italian federal government, Queen Elizabeth II and the Vatican.
The institute, based in Cody, manages thousands of drawings, paintings and sculptures and archives and is dedicated to the preservation, interpretation and sharing of his art and archives through educational programs, scholarly research, exhibitions and other outreach activities, Harris said.
“This is another step forward in the ongoing effort of the Harry Jackson Institute to increase public awareness and appreciation of the work of Harry Jackson,” he added.
