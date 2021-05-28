There is still time for people to comment on proposed Game and Fish furbearing and gray wolf seasons that include new regulations on snares for trapping and slight changes in wolf harvests in the region.
People can review the draft regulations and submit comments until 5 p.m. on June 4.
Proposed trapping changes are in part to protect hunting dogs from the most dangerous traps and snares at Wildlife Management Areas including Yellowtail near Lovell, a popular bird hunting area, during the pheasant season.
Additionally, power-activated snares with a spring greater than 3 inches in length when fully extended may only be set on private land.
Proposals for wolf hunting are only slightly changed from last year for areas where the wolf is considered a trophy game animal – in most of the state it is considered a predator.
In Area 1, encompassing the Clarks Fork River Valley, the harvest limit for gray wolves is proposed to go up to eight from seven.
In Areas 3 and 4, the South Fork and Greybull river areas, harvest dropped from five to four wolves.
G&F wildlife managers say steady gray wolf populations and conflict trends indicate Wyoming has reached a stable point around the state’s wolf population objective. According to the 2020 Wyoming Gray Wolf Monitoring and Management annual report, Wyoming is maintaining wolf numbers at healthy levels using hunting, which also helps hold conflict numbers at bay.
Established population objectives for wolves are outlined in the Wyoming Gray Wolf Management Plan. That plan guides wolf management in Wyoming and is the plan the state will continue to implement following the five-year post delisting monitoring period. Recovery criteria for Wyoming is 100 wolves and 10 breeding pairs outside Yellowstone National Park and the Wind River Reservation.
As of Dec. 31, 2020, at least 147 wolves reside within the wolf trophy game management area, where Game and Fish focuses management. The wolf population for Yellowstone National Park and Wind River Reservation is at least 123 and 21, respectively. An additional 36 wolves were documented in the seasonal WTGMA and predatory animal areas outside Yellowstone and the Wind River Reservation, bringing the total minimum population in Wyoming to at least 327 wolves.
“After having management of wolves returned to Wyoming in April of 2017, we made a strong commitment to ensure we would be responsive and responsible managers in accordance with the plan,” said Dan Thompson, large carnivore section supervisor, in a release. “Part of that is providing as accurate a population estimate possible. We are building a dataset that supports our management actions and helps target areas of livestock conflict and areas where there are concerns with how wolves are affecting certain big game populations.”
Reaching a steady wolf population is partially attributed to hunting in the northwest corner of the state. Wolf hunting seasons within the WTGMA and seasonal WTGMA require hunters to have a license and adhere to set mortality limits and other regulations. In 2020, hunters in the WTGMA and seasonal WTGMA accounted for nearly 43% of all wolves killed, while conflict attributed to 38% of the deaths.
Ken Mills, the report author and the lead wolf biologist for G&F, said seeing success with hunting as a tool to stabilize wolf populations is notable.
“That lends credence to our management approach and how we are going through the recovery process,” Mills said.
This is the 19th consecutive year wolf numbers have remained above the minimum delisting criteria, and shows the way the presence of the animal has stabilized.
“It is significant that today we are reaching a point where we have predictability in our management,” Mills said.
Despite the numbers, environmental groups recently petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to restore federal protection under the Endangered Species Act to gray wolves in response to Idaho and Montana passing legislation that allows for more harvesting of wolves.
“Idaho’s and Montana’s legislative directives to kill wolves by nearly any means possible seriously endanger wolf populations in the West,” said Andrea Zaccardi, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service should immediately return Endangered Species Act protections to these wolves to halt the impending statewide slaughters before it’s too late.”
