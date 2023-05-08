The 22-year-old Cody man arrested last year on four counts of delivering or receiving child pornography pleaded guilty during a change of plea hearing May 4.
Under a plea agreement, Kenneth Levi Crawford pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography, after the three remaining counts of delivering child pornography were dismissed.
After pleading guilty to possessing child pornography, Crawford was sentenced to serve between two and four years in a state prison, with credit for roughly seven months of time already served in the Park County Detention Center.
Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson further ordered that Crawford would serve one year in the Park County Detention Center, at which time the two to four year prison sentence would be suspended and Crawford would be put on three years of supervised probation.
Simpson ordered that Crawford would not be eligible to apply for a sentence reduction or modification.
And, after serving his one year sentence, Crawford was ordered to check in with the Wyoming Department of Probation and Parole within 24 hours of his release.
According to his statement to the court, Crawford pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation of a child by possessing child pornography.
He committed the offense between July 1 and August 30 of last year, after he took a video of a 17-year-old in an “explicit sexual position or conduct,” Crawford’s counsel Timothy Blatt said.
After taking the video, Crawford said he had stored it on his phone.
According to the affidavit, the victim in this case reported several instances of non-consensual sexual encounters with Crawford, which he had filmed and stored on his phone.
Simpson accepted the plea agreement, but initially wanted to wait to sentence Crawford to ensure the victim in this case was made aware of the plea agreement and had the opportunity to make a statement.
Park County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Eichele told Simpson that the victim had been contacted on March 31.
They discussed the charge, the amendment to that charge and the reasons for the amendment, he said.
“The victim does not want to come in and give a statement,” Eichele said. “She was hesitant to come forward and wants to put this behind her.”
Simpson then issued Crawford his sentence.
Crawford told the court, “I’m sorry for everything and for wasting everyone’s time.”
Simpson said he hoped Crawford had learned a lesson.
“This is a sad case,” Simpson said. “People are not just objects to entertain or amuse you. They are human beings.
“It can be demeaning for anyone having to undergo this,” Simpson continued, saying he has handled several sexual abuse cases over the years.
“It stays with them their whole lives,” he said. “They don’t forget. It’s as vivid now as it was then.”
Simpson added that Crawford’s behavior was “inexcusable,” and he faced a “serious charge.”
“You knew the age of this child, and you engaged anyway,” Simpson said. “And if you re-offend ... you’ll have a lengthy prison term, and there won’t be much you can do about it.”
If Crawford violates his probation terms, Simpson said he will reimpose the two to four year prison sentence.
