Bret Reed, with Engineering Associates, speaks during a Park County Planning and Zoning meeting March 15, 2023.

 Stephen Dow

The Park County Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a site plan review for a proposed RV park on the North Fork Highway, despite concerns the plan was largely incomplete.

Manda Siebert

I'm just curious if people realize that this lot had been a restaurant, a bar, a pizzeria, a trailer park and a real estate office over the last several years before it burned down. So, for Mrs. Scarpella to say that it doesn't go with the North Fork, Cody or Wyoming? How so? Correct me if I'm wrong, but are we not the entrance to the East Gate of YNP? That in itself should tell you we rely heavily on tourism for our economy. Cody, has the same story. People make their money during the summer time to get them through the winter around here. I've lived here my whole life, I hear about it everyday. If they go about it the legal way and do what is necessary, then why can't they have a business on a piece of commercial ground. If they can make a business work, let them. Everyone is just trying to make a living. The hypocrisy makes me shake my head every time this stuff comes up. What is good for the goose should be good for the gander. I wish them luck. Its hard to make a living here, just ask the several business that have not made it and the few that still can make it work.

