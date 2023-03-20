The Park County Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a site plan review for a proposed RV park on the North Fork Highway, despite concerns the plan was largely incomplete.
The application from the Old Faithful RV Park approved on March 15 has a total of 21 conditions that need to be completed.
Some of the conditions include completing a fire inspection; receiving Department of Environmental Quality or Army Corps of Engineers approval of an irrigation and drainage water plan; completing a state engineer review of the wells on the property; receiving approval of highway access to the property by the Wyoming Department of Transportation; paving roads; installing lighting that protects dark skies; and receiving DEQ approval of the proposed public water supply and wastewater systems.
While Planning and Zoning Commissioner Duncan Bonine voted to send the application to the Park County commissioners for consideration, he also noted how unusual it was for an application to have this many conditions and incomplete requirements.
“I totally understand the nature of this project and that it takes time to work with the Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” Bonine said. “But I consider it highly unusual to look at an application with this many conditions on it. Honestly, it’s trending toward an incomplete application.”
Brian Clarkson, with the Wapiti Valley Preservation Group, agreed and questioned whether the project should have moved forward at this time.
“I was very pleased to hear that the applicant wanted to do things the right way,” he said. “But with that being said, why are we even here today? Because when I go through the packet, I see the phrase ‘standard applies, but has not been met’ 11 times.”
Bret Reed, civil engineer with Engineering Associates, spoke on behalf of applicant Spencer McBurney, and said McBurney would work to meet all required conditions before moving forward.
“He (McBurney) told me, ‘I don’t want to cut any corners. I want to do this right and be a good neighbor,’” Reed said.
The proposed RV park would fill 5.22 acres at 3244 and 3256 North Fork Highway, and be open from May through October. It would consist of 12 16x24 cabins, 45 RV pads and a two-story structure containing bathrooms, showers, a laundry facility, convenience store, office and two apartments.
The proposed campground is located on Land Use Change that was approved by the county commissioners in 1994 and designated as commercial retail use, which can include campgrounds, said Kim Dillivan, assistant director of Park County Planning and Zoning.
The LUC is unique because a special use permit is not required to develop the property, Dillivan said. Thus, when considering the application, the planning and zoning commission could not base decisions on “compatibility with existing land uses” and the surrounding neighborhoods as they would when considering a special use permit, he said.
Despite this, the P&Z commissioners heard and considered a variety of concerns from 12 nearby property owners during the three-hour discussion. They expressed concern with everything from the proposed sewer system and lighting to traffic impacts and whether the proposed facilities could actually fit in the 5.22 acre area.
“I have no concerns with an RV park, but I am concerned about the density,” Clarkson said. “It seems like they’re trying to fit a 10-acre park into five acres.”
Michelle Scarpella agreed and urged the planning and zoning commission to proceed with caution.
“It’s a shame that an LUC doesn’t take into account compatibility, because this is not compatible with Cody, the North Fork or even Wyoming,” Scarafella said.
The site plan review will next be considered by the Park County commissioners during a public hearing.
(1) comment
I'm just curious if people realize that this lot had been a restaurant, a bar, a pizzeria, a trailer park and a real estate office over the last several years before it burned down. So, for Mrs. Scarpella to say that it doesn't go with the North Fork, Cody or Wyoming? How so? Correct me if I'm wrong, but are we not the entrance to the East Gate of YNP? That in itself should tell you we rely heavily on tourism for our economy. Cody, has the same story. People make their money during the summer time to get them through the winter around here. I've lived here my whole life, I hear about it everyday. If they go about it the legal way and do what is necessary, then why can't they have a business on a piece of commercial ground. If they can make a business work, let them. Everyone is just trying to make a living. The hypocrisy makes me shake my head every time this stuff comes up. What is good for the goose should be good for the gander. I wish them luck. Its hard to make a living here, just ask the several business that have not made it and the few that still can make it work.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.