05092023-CRH-courtesy2.jpg

Casey Sheets — of Cody Regional Health's Emergency Medical Services team — and Daniel Mong, Interim Emergency Room Director for Cody Regional Health — speak to Park County School District 6 administrators during a tour of the facility on May 1. School district administrators are working with CRH to develop healthcare training opportunities for local students.

 Courtesy photo

In recent weeks, administrators from Cody School District and Cody Regional Health started talking about how to train students for careers in the medical field, which would fix hiring challenges affecting both entities in the process.

