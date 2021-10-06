Freezing temperatures have been tardy this year, but this Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service is expecting them to arrive with snow in the Cody region.
Meteorologist Brett McDonald at NWS in Riverton said a cold front will be coming down from the north to blanket the central Rockies with cold and snow.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if you’re seeing snow showers in the day on Tuesday,” he said. “The potential is there for sure.”
A first freeze Tuesday morning would mark a much later freeze than normal.
The average first freeze in Cody is Sept. 22. Last year, the first freeze was Sept. 7.
The last time a first freeze was just about this late? That would be Oct. 11, 2016. That freeze was the start of one of the snowiest winters on record in Cody.
McDonald said it was far too early to say whether that would be any kind of trend for this year.
However, Accuweather’s fall forecast for the area predicts a La Nina pattern of weather that brings cold arctic air from the north with it.
“The weather may go straight from summer – with heat and wildfires – to an early preview of winter during October,” the Accuweather forecast states. “October is looking like a month for snow in the mountains from Idaho and Montana all the way down into Colorado, allowing some resorts to open on time despite current drought conditions, but the snow may let up come November.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.