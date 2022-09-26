A new venue for events and weddings is coming to Park County.
During its Sept. 20 meeting, the Park County commissioners approved a special use permit for Jesse and Jamie Blankenship to use their property as an event center business.
Kim Dillivan, Assistant Director of Park County Planning and Zoning, said the property known as the Diamond View Ranch will be used as “a venue for weddings, family reunions, class reunions, retirement parties, team build(ing) events, wedding showers, baby showers and other similar events.”
The Blankenships expect as many as 29 events to be held at the facility annually, Dillivan said, with the bulk occurring in the summer months of May through August. All events will be limited to 120 attendees.
The property, which is currently being used for horse grazing, will include a 1,600 square foot event center building, a 480 square foot lounge building with restrooms and changing facilities, a concrete patio and an outdoor area for ceremonies, Dillivan said.
The property is located a half mile west of the Badger Basin Road/ WY 294 and approximately 6.5 miles from the intersection of Highway 294 and the Powell Highway/ US 14A, Dillivan said. The parcel of land is located in the Cody/Powell rural planning area.
Prior to their approval of the request, the county commissioners held a public hearing and no comments were heard. Dillivan said he had heard from only two landowners with objections to the project.
In a letter sent to the county planning and zoning commission July 29, Lynn and David Dreifuss, who live east of the property, stated the project had the potential to negatively affect their quality of life and their enjoyment and use of their land.
“We are familiar with wedding event management, and respectfully submit that its introduction into an area greatly increases traffic, excessive noise, unwanted lights and privacy/security concerns, particularly during Fridays through Sundays … of the peak May to October season,” the Dreifusses wrote.
All landowners within 660 feet of the property were notified of the proposed changes, Dillivan said.
The special use permit was granted by the commissioners with numerous conditions recommended by the planning and zoning commission, including complying with noise, lighting and nuisance regulations; complying with the recommendations of the Park County Public Works Department; and having the plan approved by the Wyoming Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.