When 300 young people get together and do anything, something memorable is bound to happen, and if 300 young fishermen and fisherwomen gather on a warm June day to try their luck, those memories will most likely last a lifetime.
“The little kid that ended up winning the $500 kayak was only 5 or 6 years old,” Cody Optimist Club member Rich Gonzalez said. “When we called his name out he was in the bathroom. He came back out and he was half-dressed, his shirt was barely on.”
Since the early 2000s, the Optimist Club has supported the Free Kids Fishing Day at Beck Lake Park, and with help from the Forest Service, Wyoming Game and Fish and a few years later Trout Unlimited, the event has continued to grow and attract young anglers and families from miles around.
“When it first started as a derby just giving out prizes, I thought it was just a great idea,” Gonzalez, in charge of organizing the day, said. “The Optimist Club does a lot of things in the community, but this is the one event that is hands on and doing something special for the kids.”
Young anglers were given fishing poles, lunch and goodie bags filled with everything one would need for a day of fishing.
A lifetime fishing tag was awarded to one angler and lunch was provided for 400 people, while volunteers from the Forest Service, Wyoming Game & Fish and Trout Unlimited were on hand to help out when needed.
“It’s a great kickoff for the summer,” Cody Trout Unlimited President Kathy Crofts said. “It introduces young anglers and their families to engage in fishing, and for new folks who haven’t fished before it offers them an opportunity to them to get instruction, learn about conservation information and gets them out there.”
For 12 year old Wyatt Legler of Cody, it will be a day he will always remember.
The young angler hooked onto a 32-inch tiger muskie at Beck Lake, battled the monster for nearly 15 minutes, and finally landed what turned out to be the biggest overall fish of the day, and the biggest haul of his young fishing career.
“It was a struggle but I knew I could do it,” Legler said. “It was really exciting. The adrenalin rush was great.”
Tiger muskie are a sport fish that are notoriously difficult to hook and famous for putting up fight, and on 6-pound test line and not enough of it to let the lunker run, it was even more of a challenge.
He was a little upset he had to release the trophy since it didn’t meet the required 36 inches to be able to keep, but understood releasing a catch like that is what helps keep the lake such a productive and sustainable pond to fish.
“We go out fishing a lot,” Legler said. “I want to go out fishing a lot more now.”
His day didn’t end there. Legler also landed a trophy cutthroat trout, and at 19.5 inches long, should qualify him to become named a Master Angler by Game & Fish.
The Master Angler recognizes trophy-sized fish caught in Wyoming waters and presents the fisherman a decal of that particular species of fish.
To be recognized as a Master Angler for cutthroat, the size starts at 18 inches which Legler’s more than qualifies for.
And he wasn’t the only one hauling in the fish on Saturday, as stringers full of perch, rainbow, browns and crappie were hauled up to the measuring station all day to see how they stacked up against the competition.
Over 20 local area sponsors help with the prizes and activities.
Albertsons donated enough food for 300 people.
Wyoming Outdoors continues to donate more money, time and resources every year, and the results speak for themselves.
Recent grants from the County and Shoshone Rec District have also helped make the event thrive.
“It’s so exciting to see the families out there, and large groups of families that came out and enjoyed a wonderful day,” Krofts said. “The most mature stage of your outdoor experience is to show others how great it is and get those thrills out of other people getting to enjoy those experiences.”
And even those who weren’t having the best of luck didn’t seem to mind.
“I haven’t caught anything yet. I’ve been trying all morning,” 11-year-old Lynea Christensen of Powell said, one of a number of young female anglers that may have outnumbered the boys this year.
But little seemed to deter her as she was determined to get her luck to change, and wouldn’t have wanted to be anywhere else than Beck Lake Park.
“This is my favorite place to fish,” Christensen said. “Right here.”
Top 5 Fish in inches
Rainbow trout
1. Joey Cresto, 14 3/4; 2. Skylar Potts, 13 3/4; 3. Lennox Williams, 13 1/2; 4. Maddy Higgs, 13 3/8; 5. Allie Claus, 13 1/8.
Brown Trout
1. Desmond Nelson, 19; 2. Jersey Germann, 18; 3. Adaya Sonder, 17 1/5; 4. Cameron Haskin, 13 1/4; 5. Madilynn Legerski, 11 1/2.
Cutthroat
1. Wyatt Legler, 19 1/2; 2. Addison Anderson, 17 5/8; T4. Addison Bauin, 16 1/2; T4. Hunter Fenton, 16 1/2; T5. Sidney White, 15 5/8; T5. Luke Korbe 15 5/8.
Perch
1. Logan Schlenker, 12; 2. Qwen Dewey, 11 1/4; 3. Oaklee Senn, 10 1/2; 4. Samantha Fluery, 9 5/8; 5. Madison Shea 9 1/2.
Catfish
1. Mason Woodall, 16 1/8; 2. Jukiya Heath, 12 3/4; 3. Takota Heath, 12 5/8; 4. Bella Roberson, 12 1/2; 5. Nick Garay, 12.
Black Crappie
1. Chloe Tucker, 8 5/8; 2. Noah Kingston, 8 3/8; 3. Paxton Stephens, 7 7/8.
Carp
1. Takota Heath, 20 1/8; 2. Dade Herring, 16 3/4; 3. Korbin Fenton, 8 1/2.
Suckers
1. Izzie Claus, 15 1/8; 2. Desmond Nelson, 13 1/2; 3. Noelle Sonder, 13; 4. Laurier Ferland, 12 5/8; 5. Faith Buck, 11 7/8.
