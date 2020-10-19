Cody City Council is on its way to passing an ordinance regulating food trucks in town.
At the Oct. 6 meeting council members (Justin Bailey absent) unanimously passed on first reading an ordinance that provides a number of rules for mobile vendors, which attorney Scott Kolpitcke said have proliferated in recent years. The ordinance clears up where vendors can be parked, sets a standard annual fee at $70 – far below the previous fee of $300 – and provides exceptions for specific vendors like Schwans delivery trucks and exceptions for special events.
“This is an ordinance we’ve been working on for awhile,” Kolpitcke said.
He said the impetus for the ordinance was a combination of wanting to get ahead of any possible state legislation and in response to concerns from restaurant owners and others.
“Right now, it’s the Wild West. We don’t have way to regulate easily, so it’s on a case-by-case basis,” he said.
The ordinance was developed with input from food truck owners as well as some restaurateurs.
“I appreciate all the work. I feel like we did a very good job as a city to include the stakeholders to make it right,” council president Landon Greer said.
The ordinance will be law following approval on third reading, which allows council to tweak the ordinance prior to then as needed. Kolpitcke said they were looking at waiving the requirement for a million-dollar-plus insurance policy for people simply selling fresh produce.
There’s also a mechanism in the ordinance that allows the city administrator or the chief of police to revoke a permit, with the food truck owner then able to appeal to city council.
Beside that, Kolpitcke said the ordinance includes a lot of best practices, such as making sure all valves are closed, everything is turned off, properly secured.
There’s also a policy prohibiting anyone under the age of 18 from operating a mobile vendor on their own if that vendor includes working with a flame for cooking, such as a griddle. A snow cone truck would, therefore, not fall under that provision.
